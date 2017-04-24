GOP senator calls on Trump to release...

GOP senator calls on Trump to release his tax returns

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Hill

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford is joining calls for President Trump to release his tax returns, saying Trump should "keep his promise." "[Trump] promised he would," Lankford said at a town hall Tuesday night in Claremore, Okla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08) Apr 22 Tosburn 90
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr 16 jeb1966 124
Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15) Apr 9 Zeke 5
Tulsa molesters Mar 28 Sukit 1
Woman At Car Wash Mar '17 Arcieroblows 1
James W. Engle Jr. (Nov '09) Mar '17 His Daughter 4
Buck Sumner Feb '17 Big gay Allen 1
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rogers County was issued at April 26 at 2:19PM CDT

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC