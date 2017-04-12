12-Year-Old Rogers County Girl Dead From Apparent Overdose; Grandmother Arrested
Special agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Velva Patteson, who is accused of felony child neglect. Investigators said she failed to get help for the child.
