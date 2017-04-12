12-Year-Old Rogers County Girl Dead F...

12-Year-Old Rogers County Girl Dead From Apparent Overdose; Grandmother Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Special agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Velva Patteson, who is accused of felony child neglect. Investigators said she failed to get help for the child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr 16 jeb1966 124
Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15) Apr 9 Zeke 5
Tulsa molesters Mar 28 Sukit 1
Woman At Car Wash Mar '17 Arcieroblows 1
James W. Engle Jr. (Nov '09) Mar '17 His Daughter 4
Buck Sumner Feb '17 Big gay Allen 1
Is your daughter safe in Owasso (Sep '08) Feb '17 Ashley 87
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC