RFP - Chariot iScrub 26 - WRD

On the attached spreadsheet found under the DOCUMENTS tab of this posting. Bidders are required to use the attached furniture **PRODUCT SPREADSHEET** to submit pricing, included is a separate line item for Delivery cost to the location: Cherokee Racino - Will Rogers Downs - 20900 S. 4200 Road, Claremore, OK 74019.

