RFB - Kitchen Floor Replacement for Will Rogers Downs

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC is seeking bids qualified flooring contractors for the removal of the existing kitchen flooring and installation of new Poly-Create flooring at the Will Rogers Downs Cherokee Casino located in Claremore, OK. The bids will be due no later than 2:00PM on March 16th and are to be delivered via email; return bids must include bidders Insurance Certificate and the signed and notarized Affidavits attached under the documents section of this bid posting.

