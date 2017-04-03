One Year Ago, Tornadoes Damaged Tulsa, Owasso And Rogers County
One year ago on March 30th, 2016, a tornado carved a path across north Tulsa damaging over 390 homes, businesses and churches before the storm moved east causing more destruction in Owasso, Catoosa and Claremore. Another tornado from the same storm dropped minutes later near a residential area in Owasso damaging homes in the Stone Canyon neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Claremore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar 28
|Sukit
|1
|Woman At Car Wash
|Mar '17
|Arcieroblows
|1
|James W. Engle Jr. (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|His Daughter
|4
|Buck Sumner
|Feb '17
|Big gay Allen
|1
|Is your daughter safe in Owasso (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Ashley
|87
|Raymond Fowler
|Feb '17
|Let it go
|1
|Train Strikes SUV Stuck On The Railroad Tracks ... (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Alvin Boss
|41
Find what you want!
Search Claremore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC