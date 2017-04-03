One Year Ago, Tornadoes Damaged Tulsa...

One Year Ago, Tornadoes Damaged Tulsa, Owasso And Rogers County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

One year ago on March 30th, 2016, a tornado carved a path across north Tulsa damaging over 390 homes, businesses and churches before the storm moved east causing more destruction in Owasso, Catoosa and Claremore. Another tornado from the same storm dropped minutes later near a residential area in Owasso damaging homes in the Stone Canyon neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tulsa molesters Mar 28 Sukit 1
Woman At Car Wash Mar '17 Arcieroblows 1
James W. Engle Jr. (Nov '09) Mar '17 His Daughter 4
Buck Sumner Feb '17 Big gay Allen 1
Is your daughter safe in Owasso (Sep '08) Feb '17 Ashley 87
Raymond Fowler Feb '17 Let it go 1
News Train Strikes SUV Stuck On The Railroad Tracks ... (Mar '10) Jan '17 Alvin Boss 41
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,167,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC