One Year Ago, Tornadoes Damaged Tulsa, Owasso And Rogers County

One year ago on March 30th, 2016, a tornado carved a path across north Tulsa damaging over 390 homes, businesses and churches before the storm moved east causing more destruction in Owasso, Catoosa and Claremore. Another tornado from the same storm dropped minutes later near a residential area in Owasso damaging homes in the Stone Canyon neighborhood.

