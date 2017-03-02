Oklahoma mother upset after son gets ...

Oklahoma mother upset after son gets concussion at school, never contacted by staff

1 hr ago

A mother in Claremore was shocked to find out her son got a concussion at school and was never notified by school officials. KJRH talked to the mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, and noticed her son had a bump on his head.

