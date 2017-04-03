Claremore woman killed in crash near ...

Claremore woman killed in crash near Tulsa Port of Catoosa

Wednesday Mar 29

Firefighters work to extricate a person from the wreckage after a fatal crash on 46th Street North near 145th East Avenue on Wednesday evening. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World Limestone firefighters and other emergency responders work at a crash scene on 46th Street North near 145th East Avenue on Wednesday evening.

