Rogers County Sheriff's Office Investigating 'Perceived Threat' At Claremore Middle School

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating a perceived threat against a student at Claremore-Sequoyah Middle School, according to Public Information Officer Coy Jenkins. Jenkins said the comment was made during an interaction on social media around noon Sunday, February 5. It did involve a firearm, Jenkins said.

