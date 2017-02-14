RFP - DSP Equipment for Will Rogers Downs

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC a wholly owned Tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking bids for DSP equipment as specified, NO SUBSTITUTIONS, for a project currently underway at the Will Rogers Downs Cherokee Casino located in Claremore, OK. Bids are due no later than Friday, February 17th at 2:00PM and are to be sent via email to Tina Jones at [email protected]

