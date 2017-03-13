Proposed Realignment Of Highway 20 Would Require Tearing Down Homes
Proposed Realignment Of Highway 20 Would Require Tearing Down Ho - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The state is proposing a new realignment of Highway 20 that would go through south Claremore and Rogers County and would require tearing down some homes. The meeting was packed with many people wondering if they'll have to move.
