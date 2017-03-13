Proposed Realignment Of Highway 20 Wo...

Proposed Realignment Of Highway 20 Would Require Tearing Down Homes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Proposed Realignment Of Highway 20 Would Require Tearing Down Ho - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The state is proposing a new realignment of Highway 20 that would go through south Claremore and Rogers County and would require tearing down some homes. The meeting was packed with many people wondering if they'll have to move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman At Car Wash Mar 5 Arcieroblows 1
James W. Engle Jr. (Nov '09) Mar 4 His Daughter 4
Buck Sumner Feb 13 Big gay Allen 1
Is your daughter safe in Owasso (Sep '08) Feb '17 Ashley 87
Raymond Fowler Feb '17 Let it go 1
News Train Strikes SUV Stuck On The Railroad Tracks ... (Mar '10) Jan '17 Alvin Boss 41
Help a local /Oklahoma motorcycle road racing t... Jan '17 Soonerbillz 1
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC