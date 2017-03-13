helps Rogers County school update inf...

helps Rogers County school update infrastructure

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Cherokee Nation

An agreement between the Cherokee Nation and city of Claremore worth nearly $20,000 is helping Justus-Tiawah Schools in Rogers County abandon old sewage lagoons in favor of modernizing infrastructure. Cherokee Nation recently provided the Claremore Public Works Authority with $14,750 to help the city extend sewer lines to Justus-Tiawah Schools, which currently uses a lagoon for the treatment and disposal of sewage.

