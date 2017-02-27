Claremore Woman Says Man Tried To Abd...

Claremore Woman Says Man Tried To Abduct Her Son

Monday Feb 20 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating the possible attempted abduction of a Claremore boy playing in his yard Sunday, February 19. A woman told deputies her sons, ages 7 and 5, were in the front yard of their home on South 4120 Road around 5:30 p.m. when a white sedan stopped partly in their driveway. The man driving the car told her 7-year-old son to get in the car, she reported.

