Tommy Allsup, former member of Buddy Hollya s Crickets, dies in Springtown

Tommy Allsup, former member of Buddy Holly's Crickets, dies in Springtown

Thursday Jan 12

Tommy Allsup, who was a western-swing musician for much of his career but also did a stint as the lead guitarist in Buddy Holly and the Crickets, died Wednesday in Springtown, according to various reports. He was 85. According to Mr. Allsup's Rockabilly Hall of Fame bio , Mr. Allsup began his musical career as a member of the Oklahoma Swingbillies in 1949 in Claremore, Oklahoma.

