Tommy Allsup, former member of Buddy Hollya s Crickets, dies in Springtown
Tommy Allsup, who was a Western swing musician for much of his career but also did a stint as the lead guitarist in Buddy Holly and the Crickets, died Wednesday in Springtown, according to various reports. He was 85. According to Mr. Allsup's Rockabilly Hall of Fame bio , Mr. Allsup began his musical career as a member of the Oklahoma Swingbillies in 1949 in Claremore, Okla.
