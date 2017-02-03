Silver Alert Issued For Rogers County...

Silver Alert Issued For Rogers County Man

Sunday Jan 22

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old Rogers County man who police say has a physical disability and may be in danger of serious bodily injury or death. Larry Doerflinger is a white man who lives in Claremore and police say he needs daily medication for multiple health issues and walks with a cane.

Claremore, OK

