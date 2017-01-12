Rogers County Suspect Called 911 Afte...

Rogers County Suspect Called 911 After Shooting Two Men

Wednesday Jan 4

Rogers County deputies said a man named Michael Munday called 911 and admitted to shooting two men at a New Year's Eve party. Michael Munday : "I'm sitting out here in front of the sheriff's department and I shot two people and I need to turn myself in."

