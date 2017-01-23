Reading announces acquisition of Caseco
Reading Truck Group announced it acquired substantially all of the assets of Caseco Manufacturing and its affiliates. Caseco, a current Reading distributor, is a regional manufacturer and upfitter of service utility truck bodies and service crane bodies, with four facilities located in Oklahoma and Missouri.
