One Dead, One Wounded New Year's Part...

One Dead, One Wounded New Year's Party Near Claremore

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded at a New Year's Eve party. Sheriff Scott Walton said the shooting took place just before midnight at a residence near Claremore off 4200 road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concerned Parent Tue Worried Mom 1
(Russell) Tyler Ermeling Dec 19 jeremy 1
News Oklahoma police say child abuse worst seen, 2 a... Dec 13 Long Island Mom 1
(Russell) Tyler Ermeling Dec 13 jack 1
News OK Mom Pushes For Stricter Laws To End Distract... Nov '16 backtillhurts 1
Owasso teen 2006 (Jun '09) Nov '16 Jordan 8
Public Notice sign about gays (Oct '08) Nov '16 Ricky 43
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,877

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC