Dewey Man Pleads Guilty In $8.2M Synthetic Drug Conspiracy
A 73-year-old Dewey man has pleaded guilty to one count in what federal prosecutors say was an $8.2 million synthetic drug conspiracy. Court records show John Ray James pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy for the sale of the synthetic drug known as K2 at retail smoke shops he owned in Tulsa, Owasso and Claremore.
