Cockroach breeder featured on TLCa s a My Kida s Obsessiona

Ten-year-old Shelby Counterman and her 7,000 cockroaches were featured on TLC's "My Kid's Obsession" TV special that aired on Dec. 28. At 18 months old the Claremore, Okla., resident asked her mother, Meg Counterman, if she could keep insects at her home. Robert Gibbs, education coordinator for the Rogers County conservation district, advised the girl's mother to say "yes," which she eventually did when her daughter turned 3 years old.

