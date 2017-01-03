Cockroach breeder featured on TLCa s a My Kida s Obsessiona
Ten-year-old Shelby Counterman and her 7,000 cockroaches were featured on TLC's "My Kid's Obsession" TV special that aired on Dec. 28. At 18 months old the Claremore, Okla., resident asked her mother, Meg Counterman, if she could keep insects at her home. Robert Gibbs, education coordinator for the Rogers County conservation district, advised the girl's mother to say "yes," which she eventually did when her daughter turned 3 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.
Add your comments below
Claremore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea seeking to fill job of chief (Oct '08)
|Jan 9
|Friendne
|42
|Concerned Parent
|Jan 3
|Worried Mom
|1
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec 19
|jeremy
|1
|Oklahoma police say child abuse worst seen, 2 a...
|Dec 13
|Long Island Mom
|1
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec 13
|jack
|1
|OK Mom Pushes For Stricter Laws To End Distract...
|Nov '16
|backtillhurts
|1
|Owasso teen 2006 (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Jordan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Claremore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC