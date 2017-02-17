Claremore Rape Suspect On The Run

Claremore Rape Suspect On The Run

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's office are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor. Kua Pao Lor is charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl he knew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buck Sumner Feb 13 Big gay Allen 1
Is your daughter safe in Owasso (Sep '08) Feb 5 Ashley 87
Raymond Fowler Feb 1 Let it go 1
News Train Strikes SUV Stuck On The Railroad Tracks ... (Mar '10) Jan '17 Alvin Boss 41
Help a local /Oklahoma motorcycle road racing t... Jan '17 Soonerbillz 1
News Chelsea seeking to fill job of chief (Oct '08) Jan '17 Friendne 42
Concerned Parent Jan '17 Worried Mom 1
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC