Two Workforce Oklahoma offices to close this month

Thursday Dec 15

The steady drop in federal funding for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is causing the agency to close Workforce Oklahoma locations across the state including offices in Sand Springs and Claremore. Executive Director Richard McPherson said his agency, which handles unemployment benefits and job training for the state, hasn't been high on lawmakers' priority list compared to other essential services, forcing it to do more with less.

