Rogers County Sheriff's Office Turns Part Of Jail Into Food Bank
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office launched a new program to battle hunger, by transforming part of the jail into a food bank. You might think a county jail is an odd place to put a food pantry, but the sheriff's office said it's all about convenience and easy access for Rogers County's hungry families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Claremore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec 19
|jeremy
|1
|Oklahoma police say child abuse worst seen, 2 a...
|Dec 13
|Long Island Mom
|1
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec 13
|jack
|1
|OK Mom Pushes For Stricter Laws To End Distract...
|Nov '16
|backtillhurts
|1
|Owasso teen 2006 (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Jordan
|8
|Public Notice sign about gays (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Ricky
|43
|the N word (Jun '14)
|Sep '16
|John Bearden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Claremore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC