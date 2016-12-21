Rogers County Sheriff's Office Turns ...

Rogers County Sheriff's Office Turns Part Of Jail Into Food Bank

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office launched a new program to battle hunger, by transforming part of the jail into a food bank. You might think a county jail is an odd place to put a food pantry, but the sheriff's office said it's all about convenience and easy access for Rogers County's hungry families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(Russell) Tyler Ermeling Dec 19 jeremy 1
News Oklahoma police say child abuse worst seen, 2 a... Dec 13 Long Island Mom 1
(Russell) Tyler Ermeling Dec 13 jack 1
News OK Mom Pushes For Stricter Laws To End Distract... Nov '16 backtillhurts 1
Owasso teen 2006 (Jun '09) Nov '16 Jordan 8
Public Notice sign about gays (Oct '08) Nov '16 Ricky 43
the N word (Jun '14) Sep '16 John Bearden 2
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,320 • Total comments across all topics: 277,531,578

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC