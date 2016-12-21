RFP Water Truck sprayer system fabrication WRD
Attached are details for the project. Pre Bid Meeting will be held January 5th, 2017, at 10 AM at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, to answer questions and look at trucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Claremore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec 19
|jeremy
|1
|Oklahoma police say child abuse worst seen, 2 a...
|Dec 13
|Long Island Mom
|1
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec 13
|jack
|1
|OK Mom Pushes For Stricter Laws To End Distract...
|Nov 30
|backtillhurts
|1
|Owasso teen 2006 (Jun '09)
|Nov 28
|Jordan
|8
|Public Notice sign about gays (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Ricky
|43
|the N word (Jun '14)
|Sep '16
|John Bearden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Claremore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC