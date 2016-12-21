donates $10K to Rogers County bicycle...

donates $10K to Rogers County bicycle trail

Friday Dec 30

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker, Tribal Councilor Janees Taylor, Rogers County Commissioner Ron Burrows and Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. TAHLEQUAH , Okla. - The Cherokee Nation recently donated $10,000 to the Rogers County bicycle trail project.

