Claremore Farm Showcases True Meaning Of Christmas Through Living Nativity
Shepherd's Cross is a working sheep farm year around, but for six days and nights in December it transforms into a scene from the Bible with a living nativity. "It is experiencing Christmas," said Shepherd's Cross owner Dr. Diane Dickinson.
