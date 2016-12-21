RFP - Tennant 1610 Extractor - WRD
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for a TENNANT 1610 Extractor with Wand Attachment, as defined , with pictures and descriptions in the ***PRODUCT SPREADSHEET***, and ***SCOPE OF WORK***. Bids are to be returned to the Buyer, James Parnell, no later than THURSDAY DECEMBER 1st, 2016, 5:00PM CST.
