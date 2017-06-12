Prowler caravan stops in Clare

Prowler caravan stops in Clare

Thursday Jun 8

On Sunday Clare was in invaded by Prowlers - Chrysler/Plymouth Prowlers that is. In celebration of the sleek cars 20th Anniversary, members of the Prowler Owners Association traveled to Northern Michigan staying three days at the Doherty Hotel while touring and showing their cars around the region.

