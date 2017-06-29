Missing show dog found at McDonalds

Missing show dog found at McDonalds

Thursday Jun 22

Marvel the missing show dog has been found. A sighting of the Rhodesian Ridgeback was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday, June 18 behind the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and McDonald's in Clare across the street from the Welcome Center, from which she had bolted while being transported by John Nevin.

