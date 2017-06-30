Legislative breakfast well attended
The Clare and Gladwin County Farm Bureau Organizations hosted a legislative breakfast on June 26, at the new Harrison Farmers Market. The meal was prepared by Clare County 4-H youth and leaders, in the commercial kitchen, on site.
