Kasey Staley finishes career as two time state champion

58 min ago Read more: Clare County Review

No matter how high you set the bar; chances are Kasey Staley is going to go over it. Staley, a recent Clare graduate and the two-time defending division three state champion in the pole vault, wrapped up her high school career at a national meet in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday, where she placed 23rd with a jump of 12'2".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

