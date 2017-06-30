Dunn celebrates 100th

Dunn celebrates 100th

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Clare County Review

Mary Geraldine Dunn celebrated her 100th birthday at the Clare - Farwell American Legion post 558 on June 23, 2017, followed by a Family gathering on Saturday at her Grandson, Pauls home in Beaverton. Fred and Mary moved to Clare from Portland Michigan and purchased the West Side Market and rebuilt the store and built the home directly behind it over the next couple of years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clare Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10) Jan '17 Resident of Clare... 3
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec '16 Nmurs 54
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov '16 Out of Btown 4 good 2
Danny Blodgett (Nov '16) Nov '16 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Me 1
History of old school building (Aug '15) Aug '16 Row_Your_Boat 2
Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10) Apr '16 sunface 7
See all Clare Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clare Forum Now

Clare Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clare Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Clare, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,720 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC