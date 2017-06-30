Dunn celebrates 100th

Mary Geraldine Dunn celebrated her 100th birthday at the Clare - Farwell American Legion post 558 on June 23, 2017, followed by a Family gathering on Saturday at her Grandson, Pauls home in Beaverton. Fred and Mary moved to Clare from Portland Michigan and purchased the West Side Market and rebuilt the store and built the home directly behind it over the next couple of years.

