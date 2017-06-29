CTE Students of the Month
The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District's Career & Technical Education program has announced its Students of the Month for May. The administration and staff congratulate these students, who were selected by teachers for positive performances in their respective CTE classes: Marty Fedewa of Farwell and Travis Krueger of Beaverton ; James Hendrickson of Harrison ; Cody Baker of Clare ; Kaylee Shook of Farwell and Connor Miller of Farwell ; Steven Haupt of Gladwin and Slater Balcirak of Gladwin ; Brianna Knorr of Farwell ; and Taylor Edmonds of Beaverton and Chelsea Dunn of Harrison .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC