CTE Students of the Month

The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District's Career & Technical Education program has announced its Students of the Month for May. The administration and staff congratulate these students, who were selected by teachers for positive performances in their respective CTE classes: Marty Fedewa of Farwell and Travis Krueger of Beaverton ; James Hendrickson of Harrison ; Cody Baker of Clare ; Kaylee Shook of Farwell and Connor Miller of Farwell ; Steven Haupt of Gladwin and Slater Balcirak of Gladwin ; Brianna Knorr of Farwell ; and Taylor Edmonds of Beaverton and Chelsea Dunn of Harrison .

