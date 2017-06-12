City-wide garage sales kick-off festival
By Pat Maurer Correspondent For more than 30 years, a big part of the annual Fourth of July celebrations is Summerfest in Clare. Once again Clare's celebration begins early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC