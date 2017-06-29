Big Ray headlines Clare Music Festival

Big Ray headlines Clare Music Festival

Read more: Clare County Review

Offering one more way to celebrate Independence Day in Downtown Clare, the Clare Music Festival will feature both a Retro 60's & 70's Music Night & Summertime Blues Night. The Festival will be held on two dates this year, with the opening night on Friday, July 7th featuring "The Reliks" and "The Magic Bus Band" with a 60's/70's theme complete with a VW Van all decked out in psychedelic style If you have a classic car you want to show off, there will also be a Car Show during the event, which is a fundraiser to get the Historic Depot finished so it can open this Summer! They change gears on Saturday evening July 8th with a Blues Night featuring "The Real Deal" and "Big Ray & The Motor City Kings".

Clare, MI

