Vernon Twp. trailer destroyed
A fire that apparently started in a shed next to the trailer home of Donna Huguelet and John Sachs caused a complete loss of both shed and home, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said in a release Tuesday. Firefighters battled a blaze at the home of Donna Huguelet and John Sachs for more than two hours last Friday.
