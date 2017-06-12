Stand off ends in arrest
Bernie Earl Gossett, 64, of Clare, is in jail on a $15,000 bond after he reportedly assaulted an employee at the Lone Pine Motel in Clare and barricaded himself in his cabin around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a release from Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory, "Clare officers were dispatched to the scene for an assault."
