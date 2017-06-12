Northern Michigan lawmakers lobby to put new psychiatric hospital north of Clare

As the state considers building a new 200-bed psychiatric hospital to replace an aging facility in the Thumb, Northern Michigan lawmakers are lobbying to have the new hospital located north of Clare. With the closure of Traverse City State Hospital in 1989 and Newberry Regional Mental Health Center in 1992, the Caro Center in Tuscola County is now the northern-most of the state's five psychiatric hospitals.

