Northern Michigan lawmakers lobby to put new psychiatric hospital north of Clare
As the state considers building a new 200-bed psychiatric hospital to replace an aging facility in the Thumb, Northern Michigan lawmakers are lobbying to have the new hospital located north of Clare. With the closure of Traverse City State Hospital in 1989 and Newberry Regional Mental Health Center in 1992, the Caro Center in Tuscola County is now the northern-most of the state's five psychiatric hospitals.
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
