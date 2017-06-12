Northern Michigan lawmakers lobby to ...

Northern Michigan lawmakers lobby to put new psychiatric hospital north of Clare

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: MLive.com

As the state considers building a new 200-bed psychiatric hospital to replace an aging facility in the Thumb, Northern Michigan lawmakers are lobbying to have the new hospital located north of Clare. With the closure of Traverse City State Hospital in 1989 and Newberry Regional Mental Health Center in 1992, the Caro Center in Tuscola County is now the northern-most of the state's five psychiatric hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clare Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10) Jan '17 Resident of Clare... 3
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec '16 Nmurs 54
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov '16 Out of Btown 4 good 2
Danny Blodgett (Nov '16) Nov '16 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Me 1
History of old school building (Aug '15) Aug '16 Row_Your_Boat 2
Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10) Apr '16 sunface 7
See all Clare Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clare Forum Now

Clare Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clare Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Clare, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,624 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC