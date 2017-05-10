Michigan Man Stabbed To Death By Girl...

Michigan Man Stabbed To Death By Girlfriend

Monday May 8

Early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., a man in Clare, MI got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. The altercation turned deadly and when authorities arrived they found the 56-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

