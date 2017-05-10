Historical museum opens
The Clare County Historical Museum complex, including the museum, Dover School, Ott family log cabin, and working blacksmith's shop are now open for the 2017 every Saturday from 1 - 4 p.m. The complex is located at the corner of Dover and Eberhart roads northeast of Clare. "Clare County has a great history and we're eager to continue telling its story."
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
