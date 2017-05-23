Girl Scouts honor Clare Police
To celebrate National Police Week May 14 to 20, on Thursday, May 11 beginning a new tradition, Girl Scouts, including Brownies and Juniors from Troop 50847 held a special ceremony to honor Clare City Police officers before the start of their meeting. This was the first time the Clare troop has honored Clare officers, Leader Lori Buzzelli said.
