Girl Scouts honor Clare Police

Thursday May 18 Read more: Clare County Review

To celebrate National Police Week May 14 to 20, on Thursday, May 11 beginning a new tradition, Girl Scouts, including Brownies and Juniors from Troop 50847 held a special ceremony to honor Clare City Police officers before the start of their meeting. This was the first time the Clare troop has honored Clare officers, Leader Lori Buzzelli said.

