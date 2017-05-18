Firefighters save home on Cottage St., but garage burns
Although the garage on Cottage Street in Clare was "fully involved" when the Clare Fire Department arrived on the scene Saturday evening, firefighters were able to save the nearby home. The call to 607 Cottage Street came in at 9:15 p.m., Fire Chief Jim Chapman said.
