Fire destroys Brand Rd. home

Thursday May 18 Read more: Clare County Review

Clare firefighters responded to the scene of "an unknown fire" at 9152 Brand, near Surrey Road at 12:26 p.m. When they arrived firefighters found a single story home with an attached garage engulfed in flames. Chapman said they were facing "heavy fire conditions with the fire through the center of the home's roof.

