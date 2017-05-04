FHS Class of 1967 sets reunion
The Farwell High School Class of 1967 is pleased to announce a celebration reunion on the anniversary of our 50th Year Graduation. Classmates, those who attended Farwell Area Schools with this class, and their guests will gather on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. social hour with a picnic buffet served at 6:00 p.m. at Eagle Glen Golf Course, Farwell, Michigan.
