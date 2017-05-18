Community supporter Mark Perron dies ...

Community supporter Mark Perron dies in Arizona

Friday May 12 Read more: Clare County Review

A Clare businessman, Mark Perron, known for his unswerving support of the community, died suddenly April 23, while on vacation with his wife Sue and friends in Mesa, Arizona. While there, they had planned to attend a concert by "Kansas," a band they counted as close friends and family.

