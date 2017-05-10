Clare ZBA says no to weed store

Despite a power point presentation outlining the reasons Clare's Zoning Board of Appeals should okay a change allowing a provisioning center on the edge of the Industrial Park, the ZBA said no at their meeting early Monday evening. Joey P. Kejbou, on behalf of Omar Fakhouri had requested a zoning change from commercial to industrial for property at 820 Industrial Drive at the corner of Fifth Street where they proposed to place the facility.

