Clare ZBA says no to weed store
Despite a power point presentation outlining the reasons Clare's Zoning Board of Appeals should okay a change allowing a provisioning center on the edge of the Industrial Park, the ZBA said no at their meeting early Monday evening. Joey P. Kejbou, on behalf of Omar Fakhouri had requested a zoning change from commercial to industrial for property at 820 Industrial Drive at the corner of Fifth Street where they proposed to place the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC