Clare ZBA says no to weed store

Friday May 5 Read more: Clare County Review

Despite a power point presentation outlining the reasons Clare's Zoning Board of Appeals should okay a change allowing a provisioning center on the edge of the Industrial Park, the ZBA said no at their meeting early Monday evening. Joey P. Kejbou, on behalf of Omar Fakhouri had requested a zoning change from commercial to industrial for property at 820 Industrial Drive at the corner of Fifth Street where they proposed to place the facility.

