Clare Chamber awarded $800

1 hr ago Read more: Clare County Review

Rural Partners of Michigan recently awarded grant funding to the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce with the City of Clare as the fiduciary agent for $800. These funds will be used to purchase Electronic Equipment for the Welcome Center Space which will be located within the Historic Clare Depot that is currently being restored.

