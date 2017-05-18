Clare Chamber awarded $800
Rural Partners of Michigan recently awarded grant funding to the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce with the City of Clare as the fiduciary agent for $800. These funds will be used to purchase Electronic Equipment for the Welcome Center Space which will be located within the Historic Clare Depot that is currently being restored.
