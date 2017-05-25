Busy holiday weekend on tap
Memorial Day ceremonies are planned in each of the three Clare County communities this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day with parades planned in Clare and Farwell and ceremonies there and also in Harrison. A special Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the newly opened Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29. Guest speaker at the special program will be State of Michigan - VFW POW/MIA Director Jim Ferandez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC