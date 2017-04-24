Student success stressed at BOE

Student success stressed at BOE

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Clare County Review

A special presentation by High School Principal Ed Hubel outlined the numbers of students in special career and college programs and also outlined the importance of preparing all students for "the next step in life," whether it is college, technical school or a skilled trade. Twenty-three 12th graders and one 11th grade student are involved in "Co-Op experience, now called Work Based Learning, which teaches responsibility, work ethics and may lead to a career," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clare Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10) Jan '17 Resident of Clare... 3
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec '16 Nmurs 54
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov '16 Out of Btown 4 good 2
Danny Blodgett Nov '16 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Me 1
History of old school building (Aug '15) Aug '16 Row_Your_Boat 2
Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10) Apr '16 sunface 7
See all Clare Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clare Forum Now

Clare Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clare Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clare, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC