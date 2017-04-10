Modern Woodmen Helps Joshua's House

Modern Woodmen Helps Joshua's House

In spite of the cold weather and blowing winds on February 25th, Clare county came out to support Joshua's House at their Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction event. Even students from CMU showed up to help set up tables and chairs in preparation for the dinner.

